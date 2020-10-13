Acadia Parish opens distribution sites for MREs, water, supplies

Larry Pierson, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store on the Isle of Palms in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms S.C., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Three distribution sites will be opening today to help Hurricane Delta survivors get water, ice, MREs and other supplies.

The sites are open to all parish residents with a valid ID from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will operate on a day-to-day basis depending on power availability. Any residents in need of tarps for their home can contact their local fire departments.

The three sites are located at:

Midland High School, 735 S. Crocker St. (Front parking lot)

Rayne City Hall, 801 The Blvd.

St. Francis Elementary, 490 St. Joseph St. in Iota

For parish-level questions regarding distribution sites, contact the Director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Ashley LeBlanc, at acadiaohsep@appj.org or call (337) 783-4357.