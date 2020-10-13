Acadia Parish opens distribution sites for MREs, water, supplies

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Three distribution sites will be opening today to help Hurricane Delta survivors get water, ice, MREs and other supplies.
The sites are open to all parish residents with a valid ID from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will operate on a day-to-day basis depending on power availability. Any residents in need of tarps for their home can contact their local fire departments.
The three sites are located at:
- Midland High School, 735 S. Crocker St. (Front parking lot)
- Rayne City Hall, 801 The Blvd.
- St. Francis Elementary, 490 St. Joseph St. in Iota
For parish-level questions regarding distribution sites, contact the Director of the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Ashley LeBlanc, at acadiaohsep@appj.org or call (337) 783-4357.