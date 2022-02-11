CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A six-person Acadia Parish jury convicted a man on multiple drug charges after a three-day trial, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry.

Kirk John Noel was found guilty on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of para-fluorofentanyl, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, possession of Alprazolam and possession of cocaine. Landry said sentencing will take place after a pre-sentencing investigation has been completed.

Landry said Noel was arrested on July 12, 2021, when an Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputy pulled Noel over for a traffic stop near Mire. A K-9 officer detected drugs, and Noel fled from police before eventually being caught.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs coming into our communities today, and I have instructed my prosecutors to aggressively prosecute cases involving fentanyl until the dealers get the message and stay away,” said Landry. “It’s time we punish the people who are putting our children at such a high risk of death from using fentanyl.