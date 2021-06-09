Acadia Parish grand jury hands down indictments for three in Crowley gang war

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — An Acadia Parish grand jury handed down indictments for three suspects in two separate, though related, gang violence cases today.

Ja’Darius Simmons, 25, of Rayne, and Crystal Savoy, 39, of Crowley, were both indicted on counts related to the May 2020 shooting death of Emori Carter, 17. Carter’s death sparked a gang war in Crowley in which over 20 people have since been arrested.

Simmons and Savoy were both indicted on counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, criminal street gang activities and solicitation of membership in a criminal gang. Simmons was also separately indicted on one charge of hiring someone to murder Carter. Today’s indictments are added to a lengthy list of indictments already handed down in the case.

In separate, though somewhat related gang violence, jurors also indicted Keyshon Williams, 18, on five counts of second-degree murder. Williams is behind bars, charged in the July 2020 death of Vontre Phillips, 15. Phillip’s death is believed to have been gang-related retaliation for the killing of Carter.