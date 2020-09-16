Acadia Parish falls under 5% COVID positivity, joins Jeff Davis and St. Landry

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish has officially fallen under 5% COVID-19 positivity for the past two weeks, according to numbers released by the state today.

The new ranking makes Acadia eligible to reopen its bars under Phase 3 of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 reopening plans. Acadia also joins Jeff Davis and St. Landry parishes in that eligiblity.

The new ranking doesn’t automatically reopen bars, however. Under Edwards’ plan, each parish must officially “opt-in” via its Police Jury. Also, if a parish’s positivity rate rises above 10% again for a two-week period, bars will be forced to close again until they fall below 5%.

Reopened bars, if those three parishes choose to allow them, would be able to operate at 25% capacity (with a limit of 50 customers indoors and 50 customers outdoors) with drinks being served tableside only. Alcohol sales would have to stop at 10 p.m. nightly with bars forced to close down by 11 p.m.

Acadiana’s positivity rates are as follows: