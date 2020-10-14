Acadia Parish detectives investigating home invasion in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a home invasion that took place June 25 in the 100 block of Paulette St. in Crowley.

According to a press release from Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, two suspects described as black males wearing hooded sweatshirts kicked in a side door to the home. Once inside, the suspects also fired several rounds into a room where the home’s occupants were barricaded. One victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects fled in a white car.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.