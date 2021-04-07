Acadia Parish deputies: Thefts of four-wheelers, dirt bikes, utility trailers up across parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said thefts of four-wheelers, dirt bikes and utility trailers are up across the parish.

According to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, one stolen four-wheeler is described as a Honda 420 Rancher, red in color with a custom light bar, ITP mud tires and a manual shift. Two dirt bikes stolen recently are described as a CRF50F and CRF80F. Both bikes are Hondas, red and white in color, one with orange fenders.

Gibson reminded residents to secure their items and take the necessary steps to protect property.

“There is a market for these items, so criminals are on the lookout for them,” said Gibson.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.