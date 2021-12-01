Acadia Parish deputies searching for suspect in Nov. 25 Church Point shooting

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in a Nov. 25 shooting on Edmonia Dr. near Church Point.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. The suspect’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video firing shots at an individual as they were exiting their vehicle. The suspects are believed to have headed towards St. Landry Parish.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model, black 4-door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.