Acadia Parish deputies searching for suspect in May shooting that left one dead

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are still searching for information into a fatal shooting that left one person dead on May 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Westwood Apartments.

The victim, identified now as Chessiray Clark, was “struck multiple times by gunfire and died at the scene,” according to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.