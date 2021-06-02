Acadia Parish deputies searching for six suspects in vehicle, commercial burglary

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for six suspects in a May 20 burglary in the 100 block of N. Ave. H in Crowley, according to Crime Stoppers.

The six suspects were captured on video surveillance making a “forced entry” into the business shortly after 10 p.m.

“Once inside they burglarized a vehicle and caused damage to the building,” stated officials in a press release. “The unidentified individuals were wearing masks and hoods and last seen fleeing on foot heading east.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.