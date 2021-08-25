Acadia Parish deputies searching for pair of vehicle theft suspects

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a pair of vehicle theft suspects after multiple vehicles were stolen on July 25 in the 500 block of St. Margaret Rd near Church Point.

According to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, two suspects, believed to be white males, stole multiple vehicles from the location. The first suspect was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a hat and a face covering. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt, pants, a hat and a face covering. They were last seen heading north on St. Margaret.

All vehicles were recovered except two ATVs. One is described as a 2014 Honda four-wheeler, green in color. The other is a 2016 Honda Pioneer side-by-side, white in color. These two items are valued at $14,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.