UPDATE: Missing Acadia Parish woman found safe

UPDATE: The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has now released information that 48-year-old Michelle LeJeune has been located and is safe.

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen Tuesday, March 9.

Michelle LeJeune, 48, is a white female with blue eyes, weighing around 155 lbs. and standing 5’8″ tall.

She was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. walking barefoot on La. 91 northbound from Estherwood toward the Le Petro truck stop in Egan. She was captured by surveillance footage, which is seen in the included picture.

Anyone with information should call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772.

