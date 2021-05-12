Acadia Parish deputies searching for Branch man in four-wheeler thefts

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Branch man wanted in a series of four-wheeler thefts in the parish.

Scotty Glen Touchet, 35, of Branch, is wanted for illegal possession of stolen things Over $5,000 and theft by fraud.

Scotty Touchet is described as being 35 years of age, 5’8” in height and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Touchet, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

