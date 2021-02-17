Acadia Parish deputies looking for suspects in Sept. 5, 2020 shooting in Estherwood

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of N. LeBlanc St. in Estherwood from Sept. 5, 2020 at around 11 p.m.

Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds at the residence, according to an Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers release. Some bullets entered the home, but no one was injured. It is believed the suspects were riding in a four-door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.