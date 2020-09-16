Acadia Parish deputies looking for suspects in Estherwood shooting

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect or suspects who fired multiple rounds at an Estherwood home on Sept. 5 at around 11 p.m.

The shooting occurred on N. LeBlanc St. The suspect(s) are thought to have been riding in a four-door sedan. No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.