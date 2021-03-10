Acadia Parish deputies looking for Jennings man wanted for shooting into vehicle on I-10

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Jennings man accused of shooting into a vehicle and injuring a woman on I-10 on Feb. 18.

Damarien Lance Simon, 19, is described as a black male, 5’11” in height and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Wilbert D. Rochelle Ave. in Jennings, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Simon is wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree Murder. Simon is accused of shooting into a vehicle near mile marker 72 on Interstate 10 on Feb. 18. One occupant in the victim’s vehicle was struck by gun fire.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Simon, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Simon.