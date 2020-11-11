Acadia Parish deputies investigating burglary north of Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary on Hetzel Rd. north of Crowley in which two firearms were stolen.

The burglary occurred Wednesday, Nov. 4 before 6:45 p.m., according to a press release. An unknown suspect forced open a door to the residence and stole two firearms after rummaging through the home. The firearms are described as a 20-guage Remington semi-automatic shotgun with a wood stock and a bolt-action 270 rifle with a black scope.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.