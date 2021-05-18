Acadia Parish declares State of Emergency

CROWLEY, La. – Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry declared a State Of Emergency for Acadia Parish due to recent flooding and tornadoes. The Police Jury along with the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are continuing to monitor conditions within the parish.

Any citizens that were impacted by the events of Monday night can complete a self-report survey to report major damage to their home at damage.gov.la. Citizens are urged to call 911 for any and all emergencies before reporting damage through the survey.

For additional assistance, residents can contact the Director of Acadia Parish OHSEP at 337-783-4357.