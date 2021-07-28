Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers still looking for suspect in June I-10 shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are still looking for the suspect in a June 6 shooting on I-10 that injured two people and killed one.

The shooting took place near mile marker 85 at around 5:30 a.m., according to a Crime Stoppers press release. The victim’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10 when an unknown suspect in a dark-colored vehicle pulled alongside the victims and fired multiple rounds. All three occupants were struck with one passing away from their injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.