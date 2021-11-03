Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searching for fugitive sex offenders

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating four fugitive sex offenders for registry violations.

Derrick Breaux, 32, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’8” in height and weighs 110 lbs. His last known address is 408 Spann Ave. in Crowley. Breaux is wanted for failure to notify change of address, failure to provide community notifications and failure to notify employment information.

Adolph Creighton, Jr., 50, is described as a Black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’3” in height and weighs 185 lbs. His last known address is 414 Standard Mill Rd. in Crowley. Creighton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender by providing false information.

Edward Mott, 45, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’2” in height and weighs 160 lbs. His last known address is 1206 W. 7th St. in Crowley. Mott is wanted for failure to provide community notifications as a convicted sex offender, 4th offense.

Charles Dugas, 48, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’9” in height and weighs 161 lbs. His last known address is 502 N. Marie St. in Rayne. Dugas is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender, 4th offense.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.