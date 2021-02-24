Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect from Church Point highway

Acadia Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Church Point Highway, just south of Church Point, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle occupied by multiple juveniles as they were both travelling northbound. Two of the juveniles were struck by gunfire and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s vehicle is described as being dark in color. It is believed that this was not a random incident.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download theP3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar