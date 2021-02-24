Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect from Church Point highway

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Church Point Highway, just south of Church Point, around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle occupied by multiple juveniles as they were both travelling northbound. Two of the juveniles were struck by gunfire and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect’s vehicle is described as being dark in color. It is believed that this was not a random incident.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download theP3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.