Acadia Parish confirms it will not cancel Halloween trick-or-treat

CROWLEY, La. — Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry confirmed that Halloween trick-or-treat activities will not be cancelled this year.

The announcement comes in regard to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent Phase 3 reopening mandates. Halloween activities are not prohibited under Phase 3 guidelines. Therefore, Acadia Parish will allow the tradition to be carried out as normal.

Although trick-or-treating is still allowed within the parish, municipalities remain free to impose both time and place restrictions to assure a safe Halloween night.