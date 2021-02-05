Acadia Parish authorities looking for whereabouts of missing man

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brock Jorden Comeaux.

Brock Comeaux was last seen on January 2, 2021, in the neighborhood of Bird Village, south of Rayne, La.

Comeaux is described as a white male, 28 years old, 5’6” in height and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots and a camouflage jacket. It is believed he was wearing a black shirt.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8772, Detective Nick Miller at 337-788-8723 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.