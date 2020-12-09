Acadia Parish animal shelters asking for ‘stocking stuffers’ for pets

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Haseya’s New Beginnings, the non-profit organization that runs the animal shelters in Crowley and Rayne, is asking you to help fill the stockings of the dogs and cats in their care. They are requesting small bags of treats, bones (no rawhide), chew toys (no cloth or stuffed animals), Christmas sweaters, holiday bandanas, dog/cat shampoo and conditioner, dog/cat perfume or cologne, collars and leashes. Donations can be dropped off at either location: 1321 Section Ave, Rayne in or 220 Jack Mitchell Rd in Crowley. Donations can also be mailed or shipped to these addresses.