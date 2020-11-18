Acadia deputies looking for gun suspect

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying an individual wanted for illegal carrying of a weapon at a Crowley apartment complex.

The subject, captured on surveillance, was seen Oct. 28 at the Meadow’s Apartments complex.

“With the violence occurring involving our teenagers and young adults we are asking the public to identify a subject who was captured on video surveillance carrying an assault rifle concealed in his pants,” stated Sheriff K.P. Gibson.”

The subject is identified as a black male, possibly in his teens, wearing a red T-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you’re able to identify this individual you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.