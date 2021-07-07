Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for information on Jan. 26 shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a suspect in a Jan. 26 shooting at the Northgate Apartment Complex.

The homicide occurred at around 1:15 a.m., with the incident captured on video surveillance showing the victim and suspect speaking right before the shooting. The suspect is described as a black male, believed to be in his 20s with short hair. He was seen fleeing the area on foot, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.