$90k worth of catalytic converters stolen from 15 trucks

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is investigating the felony theft of 30 catalytic converters stolen out of 15 Ford Super Duty trucks earlier this month, according to a press release from APSO.

The theft happened between the evening of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec. 6. Unknown suspect(s) gained access to a property in the 2500 block of Aymond St., south of Eunice, by cutting a fence.

The suspect(s) then took two catalytic converters from 15 Ford Super Duty trucks. The estimated loss from the theft is approximately $90,000.





If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.