90 Plus: Technology no stranger to Mermentau woman

MERMENTAU, La. (KLFY) — A 97-year-old mother of seven is no stranger to technology. Joyce Lee Cormier Andrus of Mermentau shared her life story with us by way of her personal iPhone. In fact, Joyce used her Facetime to share her story.

Joyce says she was actually born in Crowley. When she was around young her family moved to Mermentau. Joyce has been there ever since.

“Everybody knows me but I don’t know them,” said Andrus. “I knew their parents but I don’t know their children and grandchildren but they all know me. I’m thankful.”

Joyce comes from a large family. There were eight children in all. She says to be 97, she’s feeling pretty good.

“I’m feeling fine,” she said. “I’m feeling well. I’m slow and have arthritis sometimes but I’m feeling well.”

Joyce has a little quote she lives by and it has served her well for her near century of life.

“Live justly, love mercy and walk humble before God.”

Joyce is a person who believes people should do what brings them peace. For her, let’s just say she reaps what she ‘sews,’ with one stitch at a time.

“I love to sew and make my little girls dresses and whatever when they were young. I just like to sew whatever I can get a hold to and sometimes do alterations for others.”

Meanwhile, Joyce says if there’s one thing she could do that she never got the chance to do, she would learn to swim.

“I never learned to swim and live on the edge of the Mermentau River,” Joyce laughed.