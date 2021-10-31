4-year-old among two dead in Acadia Parish crash

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY) State Police has confirmed two fatalities in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Acadia Parish.

It happened around 10 p.m. on La. Hwy. 367 near La. Hwy. 1106, police said.

49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice and 4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou died in the crash, police said.

An initial investigation has revealed that Stevens was driving south on La. 367, lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a northbound SUV, police said.

He died at the scene, police said.

Inside the SUV were two adults and two children, police said.

The two adult occupants were not restrained and were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two juvenile passengers in the SUV were also transported to area hospitals in serious condition where Ardoin died a short while later, police said.

Police said they are still investigating as to whether or not the juveniles wore seat belts.