$30k in drugs, $2k in cash seized, “habitual narcotics dealer” arrested in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Nearly $30,000 worth of drugs and $2,000 in cash were seized during the arrest of a “habitual narcotics dealer” after a months-long investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. This is the 18th time he’s been arrested on narcotics-related charges.

Byron Scott, 47, of Crowley was arrested on Dec. 3. He was charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) heroin, PWITD methamphetamines, PWITD suboxone, PWITD oxycodone, PWITD alprazolam, possession of buprenorphine, proceeds from drug transactions, obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer.

APSO has been conducting an investigation over the last several months, resulting in this arrest and a search warrant being served on Scott’s residence.

During the investigation, purchases of heroin were made from the defendant as part of this investigation. Once the investigation was ending, a search warrant was issued for his house.

The defendant was taken into custody on several arrest warrants stemming from this investigation.

Scott was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with a bond set at $410,000.