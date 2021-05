RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A second arrest in the murder of a Rayne teenager.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly says they have arrested 41-year old Robert Allen Moreno of Houston, Tx. He is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

The 17 year old was killed earlier in May. Stelly says police found the teen male inside his truck in a parking lot on the 100 block of North Polk Street.

Last week, Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, was arrested in connection for the murder.