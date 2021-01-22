21-year-old Lafayette motorcyclist killed in crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took the life of a Lafayette man shortly after 1 p.m. today on La. 95 at General Lane in Acadia Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Brent Allen Miller, 21, of Lafayette, was driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on La. 95, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen. Meanwhile, a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban, driven by Meredith Breaux, 28, of Rayne, turned left onto General Lane in front of Miller causing the motorcycle to strike the Suburban.

Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Miller suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Breaux was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.