19-year-old charged with five counts of attempted-second degree murder for July shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man already facing five counts of attempted second-degree murder for a July 2020 shooting was arrested this week on five more counts related to a separate shooting from earlier that same month.

Deondre Detron Felix, 19, of Crowley, faces a combined total of 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder between two shootings in July 2020. Thursday, he was arrested as the main suspect in a July 27 shooting in the 1800 block of Harry Fusilier in Crowley. Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said Felix was seen in the area during the time of the shooting. Officers also collected over 20 expended shell casings at the scene.

“Recently discovered evidence connected suspect Deondre Felix to the July 27th shooting,” stated Broussard in a press release.

Felix faces the additional five charges of attempted second-degree murder from a July 3, 2020 shooting at Westwood Apartments.