14-year-old boy killed in Church Point shooting, 18-year-old suspect arrested

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old boy is reported dead after a shooting near S. McMillan and E. Ebey streets in Church Point last night.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, though police have arrested Nicholas Ardoin, 18, on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. Ardoin’s bond was set at $510,000. A second juvenile suspect is being detained for questioning in the matter.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Church Point Police were called out around 7 p.m. last night, Nov. 3 regarding a shooting. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to help in the investigation.

Ardoin allegedly fired multiple shots at two victims who were walking by. Only the 14-year-old boy was hit. He died earlier today, said Gibson. No information was available on the second victim.

If you have information regarding this incident you can call detectives at (337) 788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-8477.