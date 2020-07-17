COVID-19 daily updates

$1.7 million FEMA grant awarded for Acadia Parish residential elevation project

Acadia Parish

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Friday, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $1,743,685 FEMA grant to support a residential elevation project in Acadia Parish.

“Hurricane season is here, so we have to be vigilant in protecting Louisiana properties from flood damage. This grant will help preserve housing for people who call Acadia Parish home,” said Kennedy.

This funding is authorized by the National Flood Insurance Act.

As required by FEMA and local ordinance, structures that have received repetitive flood damage will be elevated one foot above the base flood elevation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar