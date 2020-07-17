$1.7 million FEMA grant awarded for Acadia Parish residential elevation project

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Friday, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $1,743,685 FEMA grant to support a residential elevation project in Acadia Parish.

“Hurricane season is here, so we have to be vigilant in protecting Louisiana properties from flood damage. This grant will help preserve housing for people who call Acadia Parish home,” said Kennedy.

This funding is authorized by the National Flood Insurance Act.

As required by FEMA and local ordinance, structures that have received repetitive flood damage will be elevated one foot above the base flood elevation.