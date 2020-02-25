Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Acadia Parish

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

New Iberia

64°F Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar