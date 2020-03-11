Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

7-Day Forecast

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar