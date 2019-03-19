Skip to content
Headlines
Youngsville Mayor discusses city’s recovery efforts from 2016 Flood at White House
House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month
St. Landry Sheriff’s Deputies investigating drive-by shooting
Arrest made in connection with Breaux Bridge Burglary
Local Headlines
California woman dies from injuries suffered in crash in Iberia Parish
Lafayette resident seeks flooding solution, city says its hands are tied
Eunice PD sees spike in counterfeit cash
Crowley man faces multiple charges including abuse and child porn possession
Arrest in Ville Platte shooting incident
Ville Platte Police seek help identifying woman
UPDATE: Power restored to all of Duson after outage
Hit-and-run suspect sought in Jennings
Acadiana High School student wins scholarship
Good Morning! Have a look at the Morning Rush headlines for 6/25/19!
Top Stories
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
Deadline near for Louisiana farmers to apply for tax breaks
Prisoner survey: Filth, neglect in solitary confinement
California woman dies from injuries suffered in crash in Iberia Parish
Lafayette resident seeks flooding solution, city says its hands are tied
Eunice PD sees spike in counterfeit cash
Crowley man faces multiple charges including abuse and child porn possession
Arrest in Ville Platte shooting incident
Ville Platte Police seek help identifying woman
UPDATE: Power restored to all of Duson after outage
Louisiana
Deadline near for Louisiana farmers to apply for tax breaks
Prisoner survey: Filth, neglect in solitary confinement
Louisiana governor signs law on health insurance coverage
Hit-and-run suspect sought in Jennings
Police: Bullets fly at truck stop when woman’s fiance fired
Weather
Lower Rain Chances Today with Cloudy and Hot Weather
Quieter Morning with Scattered Storms Expected this Afternoon/Evening. A Few Could be Strong
Showers and Storms Likely Throughout Monday Morning
Heat Advisory for All of Acadiana until 7:00pm this Friday. A Bit Breezy Later Today
Extremely Warm and Humid this Morning…Turning Hot and Breezy by the Afternoon
News
Lower Rain Chances Today with Cloudy and Hot Weather
Czech government faces no-confidence vote over PM’s scandal
Iraqi PM denies allegations attack drones took off from Iraq
11 men on trial in Germany over gang rape of 18-year-old
Dutch police seize 2.5 tons of methamphetamine
Boil Advisory Updates
Boil water advisory in effect in town of Sunset due to power failure at water well
LIFTED: City of Melville will have a planned boil advisory Tuesday
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ville Platte
UPDATE: Pine Prairie boil advisory lifted
UPDATE: boil advisory for St. Martinville has been lifted
UPDATE: Grand Prairie boil advisory lifted
