Live Doppler 10 Forecast

By: Heath Morton

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 07:44 AM CST

Download the KLFY Weather App on Android or iOS for the latest weather alerts, forecast, and radar on your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Loca News

Video Center