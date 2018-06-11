Water in part of Terrebonne Parish tests positive for brain eating amoeba

MGN MGN

MGN MGN

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Results from an independent test of water in a part of Terrebonne Parish showed the brain eating amoeba in a sample of water, according to Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1's Facebook page.

The post said results of the routine testing for the "brain eating amoeba," also known as Naegleria fowleri, conducted by Consolidated Waterworks showed the amoeba is back in Pointe-aux-Chenes, but not on Island Road.

According to the post, the sample point that tested positive is at the end of the distribution in Pointe-aux-Chenes, ACR #160 4260 Highway 665.

Consolidated Waterworks reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health engineers, and changed their disinfection procedure.

That procedure changed from chloramine to free chlorine, according to the post.

Consolidated Waterworks said they will continue monitoring and will post on their Facebook page and the website www.tpcw.org with additional information.

According to The Louisiana State Health Department, exposure to the amoeba Naegleria fowleri typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater lakes and rivers.

In very rare instances, Naegleria fowleri infections may also occur when contaminated water from other sources such as inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated tap water less than 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit enters the nose when people submerge their heads, or when people irrigate their sinuses with devices such as a neti pot.

People cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking water, according to the Louisiana State Health Department.

For more information concerning the presence of Naegleria fowleri in drinking water please visit the Louisiana Department of Health http://ldh.la.gov/