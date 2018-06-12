UPDATE: Iberia Parish detectives identify pedestrian killed by UPS truck in parking lot Video

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - UPDATE: A man who was struck and killed by a UPS truck as he was attempting to enter a convenience store Monday on Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia has been identified.

Sheriff Officials say 60 year old Richard Maturin of New Iberia was found pinned beneath the front axle of a United Parcel Service truck around 10 a.m.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, the UPS driver was inside the store making a delivery when the victim arrived in a taxi. Raborn said it appears the victim could not walk due to a foot injury and was crawling in front of the UPS truck to enter the store.

The driver did not see the victim and began to drive away when customers stopped the truck, according to Raborn.

Maturin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The accident is being investigated by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.

