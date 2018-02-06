NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana SPCA says a rider seen abusing a horse during the Krewe of Oshun Parade this weekend been cited for animal cruelty.

According to a statement released Tuesday, LASPCA humane officers identified the riding group as Nu Generations. The captain of Nu Generations accompanied the rider to the Louisiana SPCA Monday where he was issued a citation and arraignment date.

The LASPCA says it is not identifying the rider.

The LASPCA says that the horse seen in the video is not stabled in Orleans Parish. Officers plan to work with the other unnamed parish’s animal control to seize the horse since individuals charged with animal cruelty are not allowed to have animals in their care.

In the video, the rider can be seen violently yanking the horse’s reins, hitting it and kicking it in order to obey his commands. Eventually, the man gets off the horse towards the end of the two-minute video and begins walking the horse down the street.

>>Can't see above video? Click here.

“We would like to thank the public for their quick action with helping us identify the person responsible in this case,” says Humane Officer Brandi Thibodeaux. “Our role in charging those with animal cruelty is to investigate and issue citations. The prosecution of this case is now in the hands of NOPD and the City of New Orleans.”