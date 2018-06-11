New Orleans Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a runaway teen reported missing from New Orleans East.

13 year old Anna Khuu, was last seen by a relative in the 13500 block of Lourdes Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Khuu is described as having medium length black hair, approximately 4’0’’ and weighing 80 pounds.

She was last observed wearing a black sweater with lettering on the sleeves and eyeglasses.

Police say the juvenile is not a known runaway.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of the juvenile should contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6596, 504-658-6070 or 911.