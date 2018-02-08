Carencro PD cites city employees for mass dumping of roadkill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- Carencro Police have released a statement on yesterday discovery of animal carcasses found on debutante road. Investigators have cited two Carencro city employees for dumping the dead animals collected from roadways.

"Upon further investigation, it was found that the majority of the bags contained the remains of undomesticated animals (possums, armadillos, turtles etc.)," Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said. "Investigators with the help of a veterinarian, also located the remains of a few dogs and cats that where at various stages of decomposition. It was determined that one of the dogs had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Caroline Marcello, KLFY

A current city employee and a former employee were questioned by investigators and issued summons for illegal dumping. The case is being forwarded to the Lafayette District Attorney’s Office for further review, Anderson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating bags upon bags of domestic animal remains found earlier today.

“I am appalled and saddened by this shocking discovery," said City-Parish President Joel Robideaux in a statement this afternoon.

The animals, many of which are reportedly dogs, were found off Debutante Road in north Lafayette Parish.

Shelley Delahoussaye, interim director of the Lafayette Parish Animal Shelter, said her department is working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

She said she contacted the State Veterinarian who said animal carcasses are technically considered waste.

“So technically the same rules apply when dumping garbage,” Delahoussaye tells KLFY. “No property owner should allow garbage to accumulate on property. So that may be a violation.”

Delahoussaye said the shelter is assisting with the investigation into whether cruelty was involved in the animals’ deaths.

“It’s really disheartening, especially with the city and parish’s new no-kill initiative,” she said.

Robideaux said his administration is also assisting the LPSO and State Veterinarian in the investigation.

"One of my earliest commitments to the citizens of Lafayette Parish was to be an advocate for animals and I found overwhelming support for our no kill initiative," he said. "As we continue those efforts, rest assured, we will not tolerate the callous treatment and shameful disposal our animals.”