Man posts Facebook confession hours after mom, friend are found dead

(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Tennessee double murder suspect Casey James Lawhorn has been found dead in the Vossburg, Mississippi, officials confirmed.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson made the announcement on Monday morning following a weekend manhunt. Lawhorn, 22, was being sought in the shooting deaths of his mother and a friend.

The body was positively identified as Lawhorn. He was found about 100 yards from his abandoned vehicle at the 118 mile marker of Interstate 59.

Lawhorn posted to Facebook late Sunday afternoon describing how he fatally shot Vi Lawhorn and Avery Gaines in East Ridge, Tennessee, around 5 a.m. Sunday.

"I've spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like, but I've barely felt anything," he wrote in the since-deleted post.

Lawhorn was seen at a convenience store in Heidelberg about 4 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle he was traveling in, a 2002 gold Ford Taurus, was found abandoned in the southbound shoulder of I-59 in Jasper County about five miles from the store where he was last seen, authorities said.

Several law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal level were involved in the search for Lawhorn Sunday night into Monday morning.