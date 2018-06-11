High school cuts short valedictorian's speech about being sexually assaulted

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PETALUMA, CA (KPIX/CNN) - A high school valedictorian's speech in California was cut short when she started talking about being sexually assaulted.

She spoke at her graduation ceremony on Thursday about an alleged assault by a fellow student.

The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech, turning one of the greatest moments of her life into one of the worst.

"The school is censoring people. It's censoring students," Seitz said.

She went off the approved script, mentioning teacher strikes and adversity. Her microphone was cut before she launched into the topic of a sexual assault.

She said she reported to the school, but it did nothing about.

"It wasn't easy to get up there and say what I said, or tried to say," Seitz explained.

The school wouldn't go on camera, but did issue this statement:

Due to student privacy issues, we cannot and should not respond with specific information. We can say that when issues of sexual assault come to our attention, local law enforcement has initial jurisdiction and determines the course of action.

Seitz said administrators told her repeatedly beforehand certain topics were off-limits.

But she decided to go there anyway, with her accused assailant - a fellow student - sitting in the audience.

"The Class of 2018 has shown time and time again that we may be a new generation but we are not too young to speak up, to dream and to create change. Which is why, even when some people defended perpetrators of sexual assault and silenced their victims, we didn't let that drag us down," Seitz said.

She posted the actual speech - as well as the rest of what she was planning to say - on YouTube. The video has more than 200,000 views already.

She says her message has gotten a lot of positive feedback, but she's also some blowback because of the place she chose to deliver it.

"Graduation may not have been the best spot for that. She had the opportunity to display her message to all of us, but we were there just to celebrate leaving and she's taking it off into what happened to her," Nick Mall, another graduate of Petaluma High School.

Seitz says many of her future peers at Stanford University - where she will go in the fall - support her speaking out.