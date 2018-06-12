Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider ordered to jail in alimony dispute

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider is headed to jail and for real this time. The actor -- whose character in that 1980s TV series spent most of his time fleeing the corrupt Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane has been sentenced to 3 days behind bars for failure to pay alimony, reports NOLA.com.

Schneider, who has been operating John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, since January 2014, was reportedly given a March 14 deadline to transfer property to ex-wife Elvira Castle to settle more than $150,000 in delinquent spousal support and to satisfy tax liens.

But Schneider says he can't pay. Most of his money went toward repairing his Holden studio, which was heavily damaged in the Louisiana flood of 2016, the report stated.

After the actor failed to meet the deadline, he was ordered Monday (June 11) to spend three days in the Los Angeles County Jail. He will also be required to serve 240 hours of community service.

He turned himself in Tuesday (June 12) to start serving his sentence.

"I'm disheartened with the system but my head's up, and I'm going to go do what I have to do and make it through the next couple of days," he told Fox.

He added: "It's common sense versus entitlement. I've worked seven days a week, 80 hours a week, at least since 1978. I have, as every working person has, a mountain of debt that was attached to my dream. And there's a group now that somehow feels they're entitled to life or even luxury without work, and the judicial system apparently agrees with that."