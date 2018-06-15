Denham Springs couple arrested for human trafficking/human smuggling

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nicholas and Stephanie Harris (State Police)

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Denham Springs couple has been arrested after Troopers discovered 25 illegal immigrants in vehicles they were driving last night.

On the evening of June 14, 2018, a Trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D observed the driver of a sport utility vehicle commit a traffic violation on I-10 Eastbound between Sulphur and Westlake.

At about the same time, a different Trooper in the area observed another sport utility vehicle driver commit a traffic violation. During the two traffic stops, a total of 25 illegal immigrants were discovered in the two vehicles including two unaccompanied children.

Troopers arrested the drivers, 32-year-old Stephanie T. Harris and 38-year-old Nicholas L. Harris, both of Denham Springs, LA. Each was charged with improper lane use, human trafficking, and human trafficking of a juvenile and were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Bond for each was set at $376,000. If convicted, each faces up to 35 years in prison.

The US Border Patrol took custody of the illegal immigrants and placed the juveniles into protective custody. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Louisiana State Police Special Investigations Unit also assisted. The investigation remains ongoing.

These victims were being transported through a human smuggling operation, where they would be forced into debt bondage. This type of trafficking is an example of modern day slavery, where unreasonable working conditions exist. Louisiana State Police will continue to focus on trafficking investigations, with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and service providers, to bring resources and services to the victims of these type of crimes.

Anyone with any information on sex or labor trafficking should call the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center hotline at 1.800.434.8007.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.