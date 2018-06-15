Ashley Furniture floor lamps recalled for burn hazard

(WFB) Ashley Furniture store is recalling floor lamps because of a burn hazard.

The United States Consumer Safety Commission issued the recall Tuesday for the Signature Design by Ashley Amnon floor lamps with a floor switch and 12 lightbulb sockets. The recall involves 900 units in addition to 100 units sold in Canada.

The model number for the lamp is L207971, which is printed on the underside of the lamp’s base.

The floor lamps have an incorrect label that says consumers can use 40-watt lightbulbs for the lamps, but the socket only supports 25-watt lightbulbs. The incorrect use of wattage light bulbs can melt the power switch, the USCSC added.

The recall was issued after Ashley Furniture Home stores received seven incidents of the floor lamp’s power switch melting with four of those reports resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them for a refund.

For more information on this recall, you can contact Ashley Furniture at 800-477-2222 ext. 129155 from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.