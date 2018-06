Saints Open Mini-Camp in Metarie, Ingram star of day one

NEW ORLEANS OPENED MINI-CAMP TODAY, AND GOT TO SEE MARK INGRAM IN TEAM ACTIVITY ACTION FOR THE FIRST TIME, THIS OFF-SEASON!

INGRAM ENTERS THE FINAL YEAR OF HIS CONTRACT, WHICH PAYS HIM A BASE OF 4 MILLION DOLLARS.



MARK INGRAM CLAIMS, THE DISAPPEARING ACT FROM ORGANIZED TEAM ACTIVITIES, OTA'S, HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH A CONTRACT DISPUTE...

AND MORE TO DO WITH HIM GETTING IN SHAPE, THE WAY HE WANTED TO... HE TRIMMED DOWN TO 215, AND WORKED ON HIS SPEED, WITH HIS PERSONAL TRAINER.

OF COURSE, HE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR THE SAINTS DURING THE FIRST FOUR GAMES OF THE REGULAR SEASON...

INGRAM: SUSPENDED FOR THOSE GAMES, DUE TO A VIOLATION OF THE NFL'S PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENT SUBSTANCE POLICY!



Mark Ingram said, "I fought it hard. I don't agree with it, I'm going to serve my suspension and I'll be back." "The decision was made," HE said. "The ruling was made and I'm going to serve my suspension."

AS PART OF THE RULING, INGRAM CAN PARTICIPATE IN PRE-SEASON CAMPS... AND SAINTS QUARTERBACK DREW BREES SAYS HE LOOKS GOOD, IN SHAPE, AND READY TO GO...

Drew quipped, "Love his presence on the field, too... i know he's been training hard, working hard, preparing himself for the season. so, it was great to have him back for this week... certainly hasn't distracted me, or anybody, and we're not worried or his readiness to play when it's time!"”