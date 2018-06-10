Scott Native Hopes to Make History at 99th Louisiana Amateur Championship

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Matt Weber, who is tied in first place at the 99th Louisiana Amateur Championship, is a 17 year old rising senior at Saint Thomas Moore.

The Scott native has been playing golf his entire life.

"When he was barely walking he started playing golf," said father Todd Weber.

Golf was a family game for the Weber's.

Matt would tag along with his father every time he would go to the course.

Now, he's a 17 year old playing for a championship.

"I'm here to send a message," explained Matt, "that young golfers can play too and try to keep up with all the older guys, college guys, amateurs."

And he is keeping up, currently tied for first place.

If he wins, Matt will become the first high school player to ever claim the Louisiana Amateur Championship.

"I didn't expect to be a leader, I just tried to play my hardest and do well these last few days."

"It's a game you play for life," said his father Todd, "he learned to respect the game. Golf carries a lot of other aspects of people's life from the sport to the working world to just social life and meeting people, it builds character."

Matt will play in the final round tomorrow at Oakbourne Country Club in hopes to make history.

He is set to tee off at 10:21a.m.